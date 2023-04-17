Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Short Interest Up 67.6% in March

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 67.6% from the March 15th total of 942,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 567,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Spero Therapeutics Price Performance

Spero Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.72. 363,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,069. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $90.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spero Therapeutics

About Spero Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,948,000. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,780,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Spero Therapeutics by 760.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 829,917 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,525,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Spero Therapeutics by 413.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 253,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments involving bacterial infections, including multi-drug resistant bacterial infections, and rare diseases Its pipeline product candidates include Tebipenem HBr, SPR720, and SPR206.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.