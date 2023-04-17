Spinnaker Trust Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TXN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $178.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,104,235. The stock has a market cap of $162.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.65.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Stories

