Spinnaker Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,149 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Spinnaker Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $12,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSGX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 133,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000.

BATS:VSGX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.34. 107,835 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day moving average is $49.87.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

