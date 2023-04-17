Spinnaker Trust Has $19.90 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 538,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,536 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of Spinnaker Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Spinnaker Trust owned 0.42% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $19,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSM. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 120,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.73 and a fifty-two week high of $42.42.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.