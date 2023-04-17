Spinnaker Trust Has $7.49 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 281.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 63,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.41. 550,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.80. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $180.20.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

