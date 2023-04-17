Spinnaker Trust Lowers Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Spinnaker Trust cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,135,000 after purchasing an additional 608,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,879,390,000 after acquiring an additional 302,077 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,138,000 after acquiring an additional 784,453 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,925,000 after acquiring an additional 212,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,645,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,698,000 after buying an additional 39,654 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.07.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.51. 1,522,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,640,940. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

