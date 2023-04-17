Spinnaker Trust Sells 11,390 Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,390 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 40,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 12,615 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,577,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,945,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,989,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.17. The stock had a trading volume of 402,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,065. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $54.39 and a 52-week high of $73.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.50 and a 200 day moving average of $67.71.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

