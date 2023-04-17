Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at B. Riley

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Shares of SPWH stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,645,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,289. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $248.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.09.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $379.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 11.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 629,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 81,500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 126,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 29.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 16,067 shares in the last quarter.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

