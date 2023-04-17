ssv.network (SSV) Price Down 3% This Week

ssv.network (SSV) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 17th. One ssv.network token can currently be bought for $34.55 or 0.00117231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ssv.network has a market capitalization of $382.67 million and $25.48 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ssv.network has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

ssv.network Token Profile

ssv.network’s launch date was August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ssv.network’s official message board is medium.com/bloxstaking. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking.

ssv.network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a protocol for securely splitting a validator key for Ethereum staking between non-trusting operators, ensuring decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security. Developed by a team including Ethereum Foundation researchers and stakeholders from Consensus, Coinbase, and Blox Staking, SSV was first discussed in a 2019 theoretical paper. In 2020, the EF awarded a staking community grant to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration, which is being led by Blox Staking with contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

