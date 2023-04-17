Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Shares Up 18.8%

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 18.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 418,663 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 293% from the average session volume of 106,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Star Diamond Stock Up 18.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 17.99, a current ratio of 18.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.09.

Star Diamond Company Profile

Star Diamond Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of diamonds in Canada. The company's principal mineral properties include the Star Kimberlite property and the Orion South Kimberlite property located in Fort à la Corne area of Saskatchewan, Canada. It also holds 50% interest in the Buffalo Hills project located in north central Alberta, Canada.

