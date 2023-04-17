Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) is Davidson Investment Advisors’ 9th Largest Position

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,369 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 2.1% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $26,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,107,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,867,023. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.35 and a 200-day moving average of $99.54. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $110.83. The stock has a market cap of $123.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.87%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

