Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,585 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,970,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,864,954. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.35 and a 200-day moving average of $99.54. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $110.83. The firm has a market cap of $123.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.89.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

