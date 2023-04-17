Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target Lowered to $19.50 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

STWD has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Starwood Property Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

STWD traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,042,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,203,425. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.57. Starwood Property Trust has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 70.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

