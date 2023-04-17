Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) PT Lowered to $19.50 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on STWD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE STWD traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.39. 1,998,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,203,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.57. Starwood Property Trust has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.07%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 28.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 204,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 44,829 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 3.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 110,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 14.8% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

