Stephens Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CUTR. Maxim Group cut shares of Cutera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cutera from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cutera in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cutera in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.
Cutera Stock Up 1.6 %
Cutera stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.79. 908,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.83. The firm has a market cap of $451.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.56. Cutera has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $69.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cutera
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Cutera during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 592.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 2,861.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Cutera during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cutera by 69.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter.
About Cutera
Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.
