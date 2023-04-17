Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) to Hold

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $114.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.70.

RXDX stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.01. The stock had a trading volume of 627,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,701. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.30. The company has a quick ratio of 31.04, a current ratio of 31.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.76 and a beta of -0.60. Prometheus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $129.60.

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.47 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 43.38% and a negative net margin of 2,081.83%. Prometheus Biosciences’s revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.26, for a total value of $87,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,337.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 700 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.26, for a total value of $87,682.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,337.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $1,084,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,708.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 981,320 shares of company stock worth $112,909,313 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,594,000 after buying an additional 1,100,857 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 325.5% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,036,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,144,000 after purchasing an additional 792,620 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,266,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,269,000 after purchasing an additional 673,187 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 864,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,100,000 after purchasing an additional 457,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 455,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,057,000 after purchasing an additional 359,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

