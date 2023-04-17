Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Call Options (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 11,488 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 124% compared to the typical volume of 5,127 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, 86 Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $51,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 35.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,007,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,795,719. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

