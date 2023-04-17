Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 321 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $23,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Linde by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $360.59. 591,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,485,869. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $364.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $343.75 and a 200 day moving average of $325.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on LIN. UBS Group lifted their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

