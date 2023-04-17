Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $26,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,035 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
AMT traded up $1.70 on Monday, hitting $208.59. The company had a trading volume of 765,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.19. The stock has a market cap of $97.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 162.50%.
American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.
