Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,837. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.53. The stock has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.87.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

