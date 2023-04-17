Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $5.71 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,350 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the third quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.32. 2,768,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,634,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $128.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.70.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.