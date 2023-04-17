Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $9.50 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.51. 3,182,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,544,263. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $117.51 and a one year high of $183.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.17 and its 200 day moving average is $152.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.27.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

