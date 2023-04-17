Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 89 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 1.2% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $30,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 753.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $948,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,424,000 after buying an additional 444,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,460,000 after buying an additional 259,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $187,527,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLK traded up $5.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $697.00. The stock had a trading volume of 254,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,569. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The firm has a market cap of $104.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $677.16 and its 200 day moving average is $684.00.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $756.45.

