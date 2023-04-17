StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of ALOT stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $109.66 million, a P/E ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.58. AstroNova has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $15.56.
In other AstroNova news, Director Alexis P. Michas acquired 66,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $967,456.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 535,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,733,683.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AstroNova news, Director Alexis P. Michas acquired 32,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $425,132.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 464,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,989,869.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas bought 66,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $967,456.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 535,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,733,683.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 100,031 shares of company stock worth $1,394,243. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.
AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.
