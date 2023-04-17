StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance

CLRB opened at $1.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80. Cellectar Biosciences has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of Cellectar Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 757,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

