StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $13.75 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $110.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $27.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 28,719 shares in the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on August 1, 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

