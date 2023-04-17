StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN IMH opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.31. Impac Mortgage has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.88.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 purchased 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.36 per share, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Impac Mortgage
Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Impac Mortgage (IMH)
