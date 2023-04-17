StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN IMH opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.31. Impac Mortgage has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 purchased 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.36 per share, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Impac Mortgage

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Impac Mortgage stock. Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMH Get Rating ) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,846,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,267,715 shares during the period. Impac Mortgage comprises 0.7% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sara Bay Financial owned 17.89% of Impac Mortgage worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

