StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Performance

NVIV opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15. InVivo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $13.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 8.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InVivo Therapeutics

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

