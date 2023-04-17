StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on shares of U.S. Energy from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

U.S. Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USEG opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. U.S. Energy has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $32.53 million, a P/E ratio of -25.99 and a beta of 0.89.

U.S. Energy Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. U.S. Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -179.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Energy by 44.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth $44,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Energy

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

