StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVTGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DBVT. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

DBV Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $1.76 on Friday. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 80.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DBV Technologies by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 16,469 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

Analyst Recommendations for DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

