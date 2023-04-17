StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DBVT. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.
DBV Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $1.76 on Friday. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.28.
DBV Technologies Company Profile
DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.
