StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.35. T2 Biosystems has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66,052 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 449.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 440,531 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 306,067 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of a proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

Further Reading

