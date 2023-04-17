Strategic Education’s (STRA) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $110.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STRA. Bank of America assumed coverage on Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $92.83. 78,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,004. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.86. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $98.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.15). Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $269.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 15.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It provides access to education through campus-based and online post-secondary education offerings, as well as through programs to develop job-ready skills. The firm operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Education Technology Services and Australia/New Zealand.

