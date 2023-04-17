Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Acquired by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 55,787 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $17,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 965,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,651,000 after buying an additional 192,788 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 617,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,577,000 after purchasing an additional 22,366 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,998,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 47,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

NYSE:SU traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.21. 827,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,562,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.61. The company has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.27. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 15.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.391 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

Featured Stories

