Sunesis Advisors LLC Purchases 2,628 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sunesis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 34.9% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $54,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.76. 1,718,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,183,934. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $226.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.77. The firm has a market cap of $280.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

