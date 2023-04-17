SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Short Interest Up 25.2% in March

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the March 15th total of 4,200,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 866,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

SunOpta Trading Up 0.5 %

STKL stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.48. 924,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,540. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. SunOpta has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The company has a market cap of $979.19 million, a P/E ratio of -106.00 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average is $8.68.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $221.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SunOpta will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SunOpta

Institutional Trading of SunOpta

In other news, SVP Mike Buick sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 146,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 3.4% in the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 11.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 44.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 20.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STKL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

