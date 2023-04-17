Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 986,200 shares, an increase of 114.2% from the March 15th total of 460,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 112.1 days.

Superior Plus Stock Performance

Superior Plus stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.90. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,378. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. Superior Plus has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $9.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SUUIF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Superior Plus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution, and fixed price energy services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

