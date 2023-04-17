SushiSwap Market Capitalization Hits $259.70 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $259.70 million and approximately $37.48 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap token can currently be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00003971 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap’s launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Sushi is a community-driven organization that aims to solve the liquidity problem by connecting decentralized markets and instruments. SushiSwap, created in 2020, is a decentralized exchange built on the Ethereum blockchain by Chef Nomi, sushiswap, and 0xMaki. SushiSwap allows users to swap tokens on its platform with decentralized governance. To use SushiSwap, users connect their wallet, select the token they wish to swap, and the token they wish to swap to. Transactions are verified globally, and fees are paid to Ethereum miners.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

