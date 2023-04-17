Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.40 million, a P/E ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03. Sypris Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.71 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYPR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,939,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

