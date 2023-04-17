Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Trading Up 5.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.40 million, a P/E ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03. Sypris Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.71 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%.
Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions Company Profile
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
