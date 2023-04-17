T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TROW. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.00.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,103. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $146.04.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.94%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Articles

