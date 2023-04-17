T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TROW. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.00.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TROW traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $113.12. The stock had a trading volume of 590,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.54 and a 200 day moving average of $113.50. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $146.04.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 72.94%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,538,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,498,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $592,208,000 after acquiring an additional 32,545 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,799,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $523,425,000 after acquiring an additional 453,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,477,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,283,000 after acquiring an additional 82,290 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

