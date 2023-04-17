T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Raised to $105.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.00.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.5 %

TROW stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $113.80. 1,011,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,103. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.54 and a 200-day moving average of $113.50. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $146.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TROW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,538,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,970 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,014,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 226.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,714,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,498,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5,811.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 804,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,526,000 after buying an additional 791,316 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.