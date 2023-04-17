TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Short Interest Update

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900,000 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the March 15th total of 32,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAL Education Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 135.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 244,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 140,916 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TAL Education Group by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,250,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 418,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,736,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,406,000 after acquiring an additional 780,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TAL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.12. 3,337,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,178,461. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.37.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

Featured Stories

