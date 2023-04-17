Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 864,800 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the March 15th total of 692,200 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Talaris Therapeutics Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TALS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 247,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,732. The firm has a market cap of $81.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65. Talaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

Institutional Trading of Talaris Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile

TALS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Talaris Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

