Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 864,800 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the March 15th total of 692,200 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ TALS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 247,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,732. The firm has a market cap of $81.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65. Talaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $9.85.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.
Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.
