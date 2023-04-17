Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at ATB Capital

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 72.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.88.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

TVE stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching C$4.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,457,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,385. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.28 and a 52 week high of C$6.48. The company has a market cap of C$2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.79, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Insider Transactions at Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.08). Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company had revenue of C$423.76 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.5460614 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Shimek acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,600.00. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

(Get Rating)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.