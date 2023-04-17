Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.54

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.54 and last traded at $38.33, with a volume of 98993 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TMHC. StockNews.com began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.79.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 99,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $3,403,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,107,215.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 99,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $3,403,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,107,215.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,752,812. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 149,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 34,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 391,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,886,000 after purchasing an additional 65,695 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.