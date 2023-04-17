TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Sells 25,200 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the period. Bilibili makes up about 6.2% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $17,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 10,448 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,298,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 291.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 17,237 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.64. 1,551,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,232,049. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Bilibili Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 34.55% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The firm had revenue of $890.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BILI. Citigroup raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $22.20 to $25.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.28.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

