TD Securities Cuts Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Price Target to C$105.00

Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price target on Cogeco from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGECF remained flat at $44.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average is $43.24. Cogeco has a one year low of $38.57 and a one year high of $65.92.

Cogeco, Inc is a diversified holding company, which engages in the provision of cable television, Internet, telephony, and other telecommunications services to residential and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through the Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications segments.

