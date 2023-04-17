Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) Given Sector Outperform Rating at Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their sector outperform rating on shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.
Teck Resources Stock Performance
Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.30 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.49 billion.
Teck Resources Dividend Announcement
