Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) Short Interest Up 53.2% in March

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the March 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Telenet Group Price Performance

Shares of TLGHF stock remained flat at $14.62 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.92. Telenet Group has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $14.62.

About Telenet Group

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

