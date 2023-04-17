Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Short Interest Update

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 107.4% from the March 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TELNY. Nordea Equity Research raised Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Telenor ASA in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Telenor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telenor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Shares of TELNY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.20. 19,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,774. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $15.35.

Telenor ASA ( OTCMKTS:TELNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 39.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, DNA-Finland, dtac-Thailand, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Other Units.

